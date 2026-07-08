Trump Blows Up Claims That Mitch McConnell Is Healthy

President Donald Trump has refused to confirm Republican claims that Mitch McConnell is alive and well.

Asked about McConnell’s health aboard Air Force One, Trump said he had no clue what condition the ailing 84-year-old Republican senator was in.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, 84, has been hospitalized for weeks with little updates from his team. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“No, I have no—I have no idea,” Trump said Wednesday.

He added, “I have no idea how he’s doing.”

McConnell’s team has provided scant details on his condition as he has been in a hospital for more than three weeks.

The handling of his mysterious medical emergency, which a 911 call described as a heart attack, has sparked serious concerns, with some even demanding that his office provide a proof of life video of the longtime lawmaker.

But McConnell’s team has refused to do so, instead repeatedly issuing the same statement claiming that he “continues his recovery in the hospital,” that he “continues to improve,” and is supposedly “working closely with his staff.”

McConnell was using a wheelchair to get around Capitol Hill in 2025. Terry Carmack (right) is his powerful chief of staff. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

McConnell’s staff is led by his longtime, camera-shy aide Terry Carmack, who is on track to earn more than $226,000 this year.

As demand for information has mounted this week, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Whip John Barrasso, and former McConnell aide-turned-CNN panelist Scott Jennings have all claimed to have spoken with the octogenarian senator.

They all say they had a roughly 20-minute phone call with McConnell from his hospital bed, describing him as engaged and eager to return to the Senate. All three indicated they discussed policy, including Iran, Ukraine, and defense spending.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) reaches out to help then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphones during a news conference in 2023. Drew Angerer/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

But their assurances have been met with skepticism on both sides of the aisle, with some accusing McConnell’s team of a “cover-up.”

The revelation that even the president has “no idea” about what’s going on with McConnell—a sitting senator and one of the GOP’s most senior figures—is certain to supercharge suspicions over his disappearance and calls for “proof of life.”

While GOP Senate leadership may claim to be in contact with McConnell, other Republicans say they have been left just as much in the dark as the public.

McConnell’s team, helmed by top aide Terry Carmack, who is set to make over $226,000 this year, has offered little information on the senator’s condition. Office of Senator McConnell/Office of Senator McConnell

“Many of us aren’t speaking about Mitch McConnell’s condition because we know nothing about his condition,” MAGA Sen. Mike Lee wrote on X.

The senator’s health mystery took another bizarre turn late on Tuesday, when McConnell’s wife, former Transportation secretary Elaine Chao, broke her silence after remaining in China during her husband’s medical emergency and hospitalization.

A spokesperson for Chao said her trip was “long-planned” and the senator’s health “did not warrant an immediate return to the US.”

On Wednesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sent a letter to McConnell’s office demanding answers on his prognosis and recovery.

“As public officeholders, we have made a commitment to our constituents to do our best to represent them and to always be transparent. I believe this requires clear communication about one’s ability to serve,” it reads.