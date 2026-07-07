Mitch’s Wife Makes Jaw-Dropping Admission About His Health

Mitch McConnell’s wife has broken her silence about the 84-year-old senator’s health weeks after he was hospitalized.

Elaine Chao, who was Donald Trump’s first Transportation Secretary, finally issued a statement about her husband, revealing that she had not even flown to his bedside when he was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious and given CPR.

Chao, the daughter of a Chinese-American shipping billionaire, said that her ailing husband’s health “did not warrant an immediate return.” Her statement was given after days of questions from the Daily Beast, and mounting speculation that her husband was close to death. It also came hours after CNN’s MAGA mouthpiece Scott Jennings claimed that McConnell had called him from his hospital bed on Tuesday morning to chat for 17 minutes.

“The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family’s philanthropic endeavors,” the statement, attributed to “a spokesperson,” said. “During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the US ambassador. The Senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the US.”

Chao and McConnell have been married since 1993. Pool/Getty Images

The statement said that Chao, 73, was now back in the United States. But it did not address how she had secured a meeting with China’s Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing three days after her husband was found unconscious. She holds no official position, and was the target of hatred by President Donald Trump when she quit his cabinet on January 6, 2021, in disgust at the attack on the Capitol.