Trump Blurts Out Admission on Who’s Winning the Shutdown

President Trump‘s latest move in the shutdown saga is admitting to Democrats’ success while continuing to demand an end to the filibuster.

“The Democrats are winning in that they are destroying our great, miracle economy, which is exactly what they set out to do. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!” he exclaimed on Truth Social.

The post was made at 8:40 a.m. EST. Trump is currently in Florida amid the continued inactivity from DC.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social while heading to his Florida golf course this morning, warning that he needed to exercise the 'nuclear' filibuster option in order to stop the Dems. Rob Carr/Getty Images

It seems that the POTUS sent out the post from within his presidential motorcade en route to the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, having set out from Mar-a-Lago at 8.35am and arrived to the greens at 8.56am, according to Mediaite.

The government has been in shutdown since October 1, with things not looking good for the GOP ahead of the 2026 midterms unless they can break the deadlock. The longest shutdown in U.S. history is putting heavy strain on everything from food assistance programs to air travel.

Trump’s master plan to solve the crisis is to eliminate the Senate filibuster so that government can get back into action without a quorum—and he’s repeatedly stated that it’s the only way the Republicans can win.

Trump’s post came amid a slew of online activity over the recents days, much of which was based on his self-proclaimed “nuclear” plan to terminate the filibuster in place of reaching a deal with the Democrats.

“Republicans, Terminate the Filibuster and bring back the American Dream. If you don’t do it, the Dems will, and you’ll never see office again! President DJT,” read one Trump post from Friday.

Another posted shortly after echoed: “If Republicans kill the Filibuster, they sail to Victory for many years to come. If they don’t, DISASTER waiting to happen!”

Despite Trump’s insistence, many senators from within the GOP have already made their condemnation of his drastic demand clear.

Following a breakfast meeting with Republican senators Wednesday, Majority Leader John Thune told reporters: “I know where math is on this issue in the Senate. It’s just not happening.”

Many GOP senators seemingly disagree with Trump's proposed action, with Majority Leader John Thune saying 'it's just not happening.' Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Kansas senator John Kennedy also turned against the MAGA leader’s wishes while talking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham Tuesday, despite agreeing that the GOP wasn’t at its strongest.

“I’m not ready to get rid of the filibuster or the blue slip,” he said. “I think what President Trump is really frustrated about is the fact that the Senate is not doing anything.”