Trump Boasts Fake Job for His Supporters in Exchange for Cash

President Donald Trump has given some of his supporters a phony “promotion” in exchange for their money.

In a campaign fundraising email titled, “Whether you’re retired or not!,” the Trump National Committee, a joint fundraising committee, tells recipients they’ve been promoted to a new fake title.

Even retirees are eligible for a new fake job from the president. Archive of Political Emails

“Your most recent donation put you over the edge, and you’ve now been promoted to a Midterm Senior Strategist,” the email reads.

"You've been promoted," the email reads, in reference to a job that never existed. Archive of Political Emails

Some of the new “perks” of said phony promotion include “breaking news updates from me, Donald J. Trump,” and “priority access to all limited releases.”

It is unclear what "priority access to all limited releases" entails. Archive of Political Emails

The email, which is made to look like it came from the president himself, then says it must save some of the perks until the recipient accepts their fake job.

“But I must leave a bit of anticipation and excitement about what this position holds until you accept your promotion,” it reads.

“I’ll give you a few minutes to accept your position, but I need to hear from you before my next meeting starts,” the email continued.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Trump National Committee JFC and the White House for comment.

“I need to hear from you before my next meeting starts,” Trump wrote in the email. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

This isn’t the first time that Trump’s questionable fundraising tactics have come under scrutiny.

Just last month, CIA Director John Ratcliffe essentially admitted during a congressional testimony that MAGA supporters were basically duped into donating to Trump’s campaign with a fake promise of getting access to his private national security briefings.

That email, sent by the Trump-aligned Never Surrender, Inc PAC, promised donors access to the president’s “private national security briefings, unfiltered updates on the threats facing America.”

Trump came under fire over this email. Archive of Political Emails

The Never Surrender, Inc PAC also sent an email in January threatening to send ICE to deport MAGA donors if they did not respond to confirm they are American citizens.

A PAC fundraising for President Donald Trump sent this threat to MAGA donors just days after Alex Pretti was shot dead by Border Patrol agents in Minnesota. Archive of Political Emails

“I reached out last week about my Citizens Only Survey,” the email read. “Your file says you’re a top MAGA patriot... But my records to my survey STILL say: RESPONSE PENDING. Don’t tell me, you’re an Illegal Alien?!? That cannot be true!”