Sick Trump Fundraising Email Threatens ICE Will ‘Track You Down’

A bizarre fundraising email for President Donald Trump threatened to sic ICE on MAGA donors who do not respond to a survey confirming they are American citizens.

The latest appeal for money from the Never Surrender, Inc PAC was sent this week with the subject line “Are you an illegal alien?” It has been slammed as outlandish, even by political fundraising email standards.

“I reached out last week about my Citizens Only Survey,” the email begins. “Your file says you’re a top MAGA patriot... But my records to my survey STILL say: RESPONSE PENDING. Don’t tell me, you’re an Illegal Alien?!? That cannot be true!”

A PAC fundraising for President Donald Trump sent this threat to MAGA donors just days after Alex Pretti was shot dead by Border Patrol agents in Minnesota. Archive of Political Emails

It continues, “This is your FINAL MOMENT to Prove me wrong—please. Are you a proud American Citizen or does ICE need to come and track you down?”

At the bottom of the correspondence is a link to “TAKE CITIZENS ONLY SURVEY.”

The journalist Brian Karem was among those sent the email.

Federal immigration agents detain a man during an operation by ICE and Border Patrol in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 27. DHS is outsourcing some of its tracking and surveillance efforts to pricate companies, according to a report. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

“I can’t say I’m surprised, but . . . The Donald just asked ME and anyone who didn’t answer his survey if we are ILLEGAL ALIENS,” Karem wrote on X. “And then? He threatened to have ICE come and track me down. Maybe we just think you’re an a--hole.”

The TikToker John Aravosis called the email “incredibly creepy.”

“How absolutely sick these people are,” he said of the PAC and the president. “The scams never end with him.”

President Donald Trump makes a brief statement to reporters before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Marine One on January 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The tasteless email comes mere days after Border Patrol agents shot 37-year-old Veterans Affairs nurse Alex Pretti dead on the street in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after disarming him of his legally-carried handgun.

That incident, in addition to ICE’s killing of Renee Nicole Good, 37, on Jan. 7, has Trump scrambling to change his administration’s approach to immigration enforcement in Minnesota.

U.S. Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino has been reassigned from Minnesota. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino, 55, was removed from his post in Minneapolis as “commander at large” on Monday, following Bovino’s response to the killing of Pretti. Bovino, up to that point, had overseen the brutal immigration enforcement in the city.

Trump chose his border czar, Tom Homan, 64, to replace Bovino. Homan will report directly to the president about the continued operation. The decision follows polls showing that Trump’s ICE policies are increasingly unpopular with a growing number of American voters.

The heavy-handed—and now deadly—ICE crackdown has Trump bleeding support from Hispanic voters, who were a key demographic for him in 2024.