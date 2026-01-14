Trump, 79, Sends Seriously Weird Begging Email From ‘Dying Laptop’ While ‘Alone in the Dark’

Donald Trump has sent his supporters a strange fundraising email describing himself as “alone and in the dark” with a “dying laptop,” and begging for cash that would help him avoid another “FAKE” impeachment.

The message, sent from one of the president’s fundraising lists and headed with a black-and-white portrait of Trump, 79, begins, “Some people are saying: This is SAD!” before launching into a melodramatic scene.

“I’m sitting here. Alone. In the war room. Fighting for you. The rest of the staff went home hours ago. It’s just me, one dying laptop, and the 72-hour countdown clock to my first mid-month deadline of the year just RANG.”

If supporters do not help Trump “crush” that first mid-month goal, the billionaire warns in the message that the “radical Left” will flip Congress in 2026 and “finish what they started,” listing supposed consequences including “Open borders forever,” “Your guns confiscated,” and “Your kids brainwashed.”

The memo adds: “And worst of all, your favorite President (ME!) might just go through another FAKE impeachment!”

A screenshot from Trump's bizarre begging email. Harry Sisson

The email then asks for $47 from “every red-blooded American who wants to save the country.”

Screenshots of the email were posted to X by liberal influencer Harry Sisson, who called it a “creepy” plea for cash. “Disgusting grift. Very weird!” Sisson wrote.

Trump’s political operation has been churning out increasingly theatrical small-dollar pitches through the GOP’s WinRed online fundraising machine, a for-profit platform used across the Republican Party.

Trump's fundraisers—nor his donors—don't seem to care that he's a multi-billionaire. SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB / AFP

In December, a Never Surrender PAC email claimed Democrats would snatch hypothetical “tariff rebate checks” and hand them to undocumented immigrants if supporters did not donate within an hour.

The month before that, another Trump email sent via WinRed featured an AI-generated image of the president in a sombrero under a banner misspelling “tacos” and begged backers to chip in $20.25 before a late-night deadline.