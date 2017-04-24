Trump Boasts of Highest TV Ratings Since 9/11

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump in a new AP interview published Monday boasted that he has delivered CBS its best ratings “since the World Trade Center came down.” After being asked about his relationship with voters and lawmakers across the aisle, Trump pivoted to the high viewership numbers his national TV appearances bring in: “It’s interesting, I have, seem to get very high ratings... You know [Fox News Sunday host] Chris Wallace had 9.2 million people, it’s the highest in the history of the show. I have all the ratings for all those morning shows. When I go, they go double, triple. Chris Wallace, look back during the Army-Navy football game, I did his show that morning. It had 9.2 million people. It’s the highest they’ve ever had.” He then bragged about his ratings on CBS’s Sunday show Face the Nation: “[Host John] Dickerson had 5.2 million people. It’s the highest for Face the Nation or, as I call it, ‘Deface the Nation.’ It’s the highest for ‘Deface the Nation’ since the World Trade Center. Since the World Trade Center came down. It’s a tremendous advantage.” He then immediately transitioned to railing against “fake media”—save for Fox News—treating him “unfairly.”