Trump Border Czar Tom Homan Blames Mom for Citizen Child’s Deportation

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, says it doesn’t matter whether the children of undocumented migrants are U.S. citizens: They should be deported anyway.

“Having a U.S. citizen child doesn’t make you immune from our laws of the country,” Homan told Face the Nation on Sunday. “American families get separated every day by law enforcement.”

Homan’s comments came after a Trump-appointed federal judge demanded the government explain why it deported a 2-year-old child who was a U.S. citizen to Honduras with what appeared to be “no meaningful process” alongside her mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

The child’s father had petitioned the court to allow the child to remain in the U.S., though the government claimed—by providing a letter in Spanish purportedly written by the child’s mother—that the mother wanted the child deported with her.

“The Government contends that this is all okay because the mother wishes that the child be deported with her,” federal Judge Terry Doughty wrote last week. “But the Court doesn’t know that.”

Trump has complained that judges must grant him more power to expel migrants from the country, including in a Truth Social post on Saturday. He has also expressed openness to deporting U.S. citizens.

Homan said on Sunday that the child’s citizenship status did not permit her mother to remain if she was an undocumented migrant.

“Having a U.S. citizen child after you enter this country illegally is not a get out of jail free card,” he said.

He also laid the blame on the mother, who, he said, had demanded that the child accompany her.

“That’s a parent’s decision,” Homan said. “It’s not a government decision. It’s a parent’s decision.”

Doughty set the next hearing in the case for May 16, ordering the government to dispel “our strong suspicion that the government just deported a U.S. citizen with no meaningful process.”