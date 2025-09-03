Trump Burger Mocks ICE After Two Owners Detained

Owners of a Trump-themed burger joint, who ICE detained, have trolled the agency with a social media skit featuring the president, kind of.

Trump Burger, a Texas restaurant chain whose fare and decor conspicuously nod to the commander-in-chief, was thrust into the spotlight when founders Roland Beainy, 28, and Iyad Abuelhawa, 55, were caught up in their idol’s immigration crackdown.

Both men were accused of overstaying their visas and arrested by ICE officials.

Trump Burger is a viral MAGA eatery whose locations feature American flags, buns stamped “TRUMP,” and a presidential impersonator who went around asking Latino customers if they had green cards.

The chain has now responded to the arrests, posting a tongue-in-cheek skit on social media, featuring an ICE official and the Donald Trump impersonator.

“We’re at Trump Burger, they asked me to do an ice inspection and I got ICE with me,” the ‘president’ says in the clip, gesturing towards a man dressed in dark clothing, a face covering, shades, and a Trump-themed cap.

“Let’s check the ice machine,” the actor, clad in a MAGA hat, suit, and Trumpesque toupee, goes on. “What do you think in here? I’d say that passes. Really, really clean ice, absolutely huge ice. Really clean ice.”

The pair head for the kitchen, prompting a Spanish-speaking worker to bolt out of the back door and into a waiting pickup. His hasty departure provided the quip for the caption, “Happy Labor Day, Hiring New Chef.”

Roland Beainy, one of the owners of Trump Burger, has been accused of overstaying a “non-immigrant visa,” according to the Department of Homeland Security. Facebook/Roland Beainy

Abuelhawa, originally from Israel, was arrested by ICE agents on June 2. He is accused of being in the U.S. illegally for more than a decade.

In 2007, Abuelhawa, who previously served time in federal prison, was convicted of health-care fraud and misbranding of a drug for dangerously injecting 1,600 Houston-area residents with fake flu shots. He has also been separately convicted of assault and intimidation.

His Lebanese business partner, Beainy, was scooped up by immigration goons in May.

The Trump Burger restaurant in Bellville, Texas. RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

ICE has said that he entered the U.S. as “a non-immigrant visitor” in 2019 and was supposed to have left the country by mid-February last year. DHS has accused him of attempting to have a “sham” marriage in a bid to stay in the country.

Abuelhawa, who also goes by the name Eddie Hawa, started the Trump-themed eatery craze in Houston. He rebranded his restaurant in the Houston exurb of Bellville, Texas, into “Trump Cafe” in October 2016, before his idol was elected. He opened his first Trump Burger in 2020 and ran it with Beainy. Two more locations have since followed.