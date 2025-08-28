Trump Burger Owner Facing Deportation Released on Bond

The co-owner of a Donald Trump-themed burger chain has been released on bond from an ICE detention center.

Roland Beainy, 28, is one of the masterminds behind Trump Burger, a viral MAGA-themed eatery known for its over-the-top patriotism: American flags, burger buns stamped “TRUMP,” and even a Trump impersonator who once roamed the dining room asking Latino customers if they had green cards.

Beainy, a Lebanese national who legally entered the U.S. in 2019, was arrested in May for allegedly overstaying his visa and orchestrating a “sham” marriage.

“Under the current administration, ICE is committed to restoring integrity to our nation’s immigration system by holding all individuals accountable who illegally enter the country or overstay the terms of their admission,” a spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement wrote in a statement to the Daily Beast. “This is true regardless of what restaurant you own or what political beliefs you might have.”

Despite that, the MAGA-diehard was released on a bond just over a month after his arrest, ICE confirmed.

“An immigration judge granted his request for bond while he undergoes his proceedings,” the spokesperson wrote. An ICE official confirmed the bond was set at $20,000.

Meanwhile, thousands of other immigrants remain in detention—nearly half of whom had no criminal record.

In a separate statement Wednesday, a DHS spokesperson said the agency is “actively pursuing all legal avenues to address this flagrant abuse of our immigration laws.”

“This person has no Green Card, a history of illegal marriages, and an assault charge. DHS is actively pursuing all legal avenues to address this flagrant abuse of our immigration laws,” the statement added. Beainy was convicted of assault in 2000, The Fayette County Record reported.

Beainy, who declined to comment for this story, has since returned to social media following a brief hiatus.

A recent Instagram post shows him posing in front of one of his four Houston-based MAGA burger joints beside a Trump impersonator, captioned: “The measure of victory is not in the moment, but in the legacy it leaves behind.”

In another post from Tuesday night, he showed off a full box of Montecristo cigars.

Beainy’s release comes as reports emerge that his former Trump Burger business partner, Iyad Abuelhawa, 55, was also arrested by ICE on June 2. Abuelhawa, who previously served time in federal prison, is accused of living in the U.S. illegally for over a decade. He was issued a deportation order on Sept. 15, 2009, according to The Fayette County Record, citing ICE.

Beainy is currently embroiled in multiple legal battles related to Trump Burger, The Fayette County Record reports.