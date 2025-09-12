‘Trump Burger’ Restaurant Takes New Swipe at POTUS’ Marriage

Owners of a Trump-themed burger restaurant are not only posting videos mocking ICE after their arrest by the immigration agency, but the president’s relationship with the first lady.

A new video from Trump Burger, where buns bear the president’s last name, features a Trump impersonator discussing how it’s “fake news” that he ever holds Melania’s hand.

“Everyone keeps asking me where Melania is,” the impersonator says in front of a life-size depiction of of the couple. “To tell you the truth: Melania’s home alone again. That’s right. Absolutely. Beautiful woman: smiles, doesn’t say too much. Only problem is: she won’t hold my hand in public!”

Melania has frequently been captured swatting away her husband’s outstretched hand, or pulling hers away from his grasp.

Roland Beainy and Iyad Abuelhawa, the founders of the Texas restaurant, were arrested by immigration authorities this spring for allegedly overstaying their visas.

Abuelhawa, originally from Israel, was previously convicted of healthcare fraud and of giving out fake flu shots. He also has an assault and intimidation conviction on his record.

Beainy, from Lebanon, was supposed to have left the U.S. in February, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which added that he had a “sham” marriage to try to extend his stay.

The Department of Homeland Security told the Daily Beast earlier this month that it “has zero tolerance for immigration fraud.”

A spokesperson added of Beainy: “USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) revoked the petition after evidence, including admissions from the petitioner’s own family, exposed his marriage as a sham designed to game the system. This person has no Green Card, a history of illegal marriages, and an assault charge. DHS is actively pursuing all legal avenues to address this flagrant abuse of our immigration laws.”

Abuelhawa, as of late last month, was in an ICE detention center north of Houston. His attorneys told the Houston Chronicle that he has been denied insulin and blood sugar monitoring, which the DHS disputes.