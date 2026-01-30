Trump Cabinet Member Flies Solo to ‘Melania’ Premiere Amid Affair Rumors

President Trump’s Labor Secretary, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, was spotted at the Melania premiere without a date amid rumors she cheated on her husband with her bodyguard.

She is facing an internal investigation sparked by a complaint alleging she had an affair with a member of her security detail, as well as accusations about her drinking during the working day.

Speaking to Bloomberg Law last week, two sources familiar with the matter said the security officer in question was placed on leave on Jan. 16 amid the probe into allegations that Chavez-DeRemer was “abusing her position.”

Vice President JD Vance (2nd from left) tours Hatch Stamping with US Congressman Tom Barrett, Dan Craig, President and COO of Hatch Stamping, and US Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer on September 17, 2025 in Howell, Michigan. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The 57-year-old has been married to Dr. Shawn DeRemer since 1991, and the couple shares twin daughters. The Department of Labor describes him as “her high school sweetheart.”

DeRemer was conspicuously absent at First Lady Melania Trump’s big night Thursday, but his wife was all smiles in a brown dress and clutching a white shoulder bag as she walked the black carpet for Amazon MGM’s new feature-length documentary.

Several other top Trump officials were spotted at the screening with their partners, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer was conspicuously alone on the black carpet. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Since being tapped to lead the Labor Department, Chavez-DeRemer has been mired in controversy amid reports of chaotic working conditions.

On top of the raunchy allegations of a workplace affair, the Oregon Republican is also accused of keeping a “stash” of champagne, bourbon, and Kahlua on hand in her office and drinking on the job.

She is also alleged to have gone on trips to see friends and family on taxpayer money, and going to a strip club with officials.

Other Cabinet members were seen with their partners, including Interior Secretary Doug Burgum with his wife Kathryn Burgum. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The New York Post obtained documents relating to the affair complaint, filed with the Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General, alleging she hosted a subordinate three times at her apartment in Washington, D.C., and twice at her hotel room while on the road.

She is accused of a jaunt at the Red Rocks Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas with her paramour in October, while the Department of Labor was shut down.

In addition to the unnamed staffer, her chief of staff, Jihun Han, and deputy chief of staff, Rebecca Wright, have been placed on leave and are also reportedly under investigation. According to the Post, the complaint alleges they were “involved and have knowledge of these issues.”

In a previous statement made to the Daily Beast, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers denied the allegations, saying, “The New York Post was unable to provide any evidence to corroborate these baseless claims in this ‘report’ supposedly filed by a FORMER disgruntled employee.”

She added, “Secretary Chavez-DeRemer is an incredible asset to President Trump’s team and she will continue advancing the President’s America First agenda.”

The allegations were previously described as “categorically false” by a spokesperson for the Department of Labor.

Earlier in the day, Chavez-DeRemer attended yet another cabinet meeting, where Trump's top table took turns paying him compliments. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Before flying solo to the premier, Chavez-DeRemer was in the Cabinet Room of the White House, sitting two seats down from embattled Homeland Secretary Krisiti Noem, as Trump’s top table took it in turns to tell him how much they admired him.

During the meeting, Trump appeared to skip over Noem as she faces backlash for her handling of the death of nurse Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents in Minnesota. She attended the screening but skipped the black carpet.