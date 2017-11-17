Trump Calls ‘Al Frankenstien Picture’ ‘Really Bad’

President Donald Trump on Thursday weighed in on Sen. Al Franken’s (D-MN) admission that he groped radio host Leeann Tweeden in 2006. “The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps?... And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape?” Trump wrote on Twitter. The president has refused to weigh in on the allegations of sexual misconduct on the part of Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, and has not joined his fellow Republicans in calling for Moore to step aside from the race. Trump himself has also been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women and admitted on tape to groping women.
