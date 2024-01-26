Trump Calls for ‘All Willing States’ to Deploy National Guard Troops to Texas
RAMPING UP THE RHETORIC
Amid Texas’ spat with the federal government over razor wire along the U.S.-Mexico border, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is calling on “all willing States to deploy their [national] guards to Texas to prevent the entry of Illegals, and to remove them back across the Border.” Trump’s comments on Truth Social Thursday came a day after the Supreme Court ruled against Texas’ Republican governor and attorney general by allowing border patrol agents to remove the wire. Trump added that he would “work hand in hand” with Abbott, who has defended his controversial immigration policies by saying that “the only thing that we’re not doing is we’re not shooting people who come across the border, because of course the Biden administration would charge us with murder.”