Trump Calls for Lawmakers to ‘Defund the DOJ and FBI’ After Felony Charges
FIRE AND FURY
After becoming the first former U.S. president to be indicted on criminal charges, Donald Trump has demanded that GOP lawmakers defund the Department of Justice and FBI. “REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform early Wednesday. “THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!” His incindiary comments come after Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sunday publicly backed the idea of defunding the DOJ and FBI. Trump previously insisted the “Radical Left Democrats” had “gone Crazy” over calls to defund the police in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.