President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Memorial Day to call a sitting congressman and Marine Corps veteran “an American fraud.” In the Monday afternoon tweet, Trump also misspelled Democratic congressman Conor Lamb’s name, calling him “Connor Lamm” instead as the president touted the candidacy of Sean Parnell, who is hoping to oust Lamb from the U.S. House seat in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District. Trump went on to call Lamb “a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi”; Lamb was one of the 15 Democrats not to vote for her as Speaker of the House in 2019.