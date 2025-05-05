Donald Trump is officially done with Fox News host Howard Kurtz.

The president called for the longtime 71-year-old personality to retire in a Truth Social rant Sunday, saying that the MediaBuzz host did not defend him with enough conviction.

In a Sunday panel discussion on the show, Kurtz, right-wing pundit Ben Domenech, and Democratic strategist Leslie Marshall debate the news of Mike Waltz‘s ouster as National Security adviser.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group also clashed on the topic of Trump’s polling.

Trump expressed his dissatisfaction at the latest episode and said it was time to Kurtz to go.

“It is time for Howie Kurtz to retire!” Trump wrote. “Every Woke Anchor in the Business, people that no one watched from CNN, MSDNC, and others, are plastered all over his show, with all really negative and fake statements, and then I am weakly ‘defended’ by Howie and his group (although Ben Domenech has been strong!)”

Lotta trolls out today. I've known President Trump for 35 years, and if I hated him he wouldn't keep giving me interviews. Some people not interested in fairness https://t.co/GNbMsXOJc1 — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) May 4, 2025

Trump added: “The case Howie makes for me is so pathetic that it would be a lot better if he didn’t say anything. Anyway, that’s the way it is!”

Kurtz was clearly feeling the heat on Sunday, claiming on X that there were “Lotta trolls out today.”

“I’ve known President Trump for 35 years, and if I hated him he wouldn’t keep giving me interviews. Some people not interested in fairness,” Kurtz wrote.