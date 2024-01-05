Trump Campaign Coordinated Michigan Fake 2020 Elector Scheme: Report
BOMBSHELL REVELATION
In December 2020, Donald Trump’s team directly orchestrated the submission of fake elector certificates in Michigan in an effort to overturn the results of the election, according to internal emails reviewed by The Detroit News. In a Jan. 1, 2021, email to senior Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, Kenneth Chesebro—one of the 19 co-defendants, including Trump, indicted in the Georgia election racketeering case—said the plan was to add fuel to claims that the election was rigged and eventually “void the results favoring” Joe Biden. On the same day, Trump co-defendant John Eastman told Epshteyn that they were trying to hold Biden under 270 electoral votes to push the decision to the House. “If the Republicans there hold true and vote with their state delegations, Trump should win a bare majority of the states,” Eastman wrote. The Detroit News reported that the fake elector documents were filed under different names of state GOP officials to make them appear more believable.