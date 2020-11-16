Trump Campaign Drops Central Claim From Pennsylvania Lawsuit
REALITY BITES
President Trump’s campaign hasn’t given up its fight to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results—but it has surrendered one of its key allegations, the Associated Press reports. Missing from a revised lawsuit filed Sunday in a federal court in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is Team Trump’s claim that 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots were processed illegally, without GOP representatives observing. Republican lawyers had already said in another court proceeding that GOP observers were allowed to watch ballots being processed in Philadelphia. The Trump campaign still wants ballots thrown out that were cast by voters who were allowed to fix any potentially disqualifying mistakes. Democrats say the number of those ballots is minimal and not enough for Trump to make up the 70,000 votes he needs to overtake President-elect Biden in the state.