Trump Campaign Lawyer: Ex-Cybersecurity Chief Should Be ‘Taken Out at Dawn and Shot’

Trump campaign attorney Joe diGenova implicitly called for former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs to be executed on Monday for having the temerity to say the 2020 election was the “most secure in United States history.”

DiGenova, a former U.S. attorney who is now a member of President Trump’s “elite strike force” looking to overthrow President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory, appeared on pro-Trump host Howie Carr’s Newsmax show on Monday afternoon to boost the president’s unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

Toward the end of a typically unhinged segment in which diGenova baselessly alleged the election was rigged while insisting Trump’s futile legal challenges would stop Biden’s inauguration, the conversation shifted to Krebs and his recent 60 Minutes appearance.

The ex-cybersecurity chief, who was fired earlier this month for not supporting Trump’s “stolen” election narrative, reiterated during a Sunday night interview that the 2020 election was secure and that no votes were flipped, prompting the president to rage-tweet at the former administration official.

“Anybody who thinks that this the election went well, like that idiot Krebs, who used to be the head of cybersecurity,” diGenova grumbled before Carr brought up the 60 Minutes interview.

“That guy is a Class A moron,” diGenova growled in response, without a hint of irony or sarcasm. “He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot.”

Carr’s only response to his guest’s violent call to action was an awkward laugh. He then quickly moved on to another question before wrapping up the interview a moment later.

Aside from a history of peddling unfounded conspiracies in service to the president, diGenova is also known for his over-the-top and inflammatory rhetoric. The one-time frequent Fox News guest saw his appearances on the conservative-leaning network dry up after he trafficked in anti-Semitic tropes while attacking liberal philanthropist George Soros.

DiGenova’s deranged and dangerous remarks come on the heels of several lawmakers and election officials, many of them Republicans, receiving death threats for not playing along with Team Trump’s attempts to steal the election. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who voted for Trump, was assailed by the president and other Republicans for defending his state’s voting process and has been repeatedly threatened.