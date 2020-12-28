Trump Campaign Shells Out $20,000 to Activist Allegedly Thrown ‘Head First Into a Table’ in 2015

Read it at The New York Times
The Trump campaign settled out of court with a man who said he was thrown “head first into a table” after attempting to ask him a question at a 2015 campaign event. Rod Webber, a New England-based peace activist known as the “Flower Boy,” was paid out $20,000 to settle the claim, according to court records obtained by The New York Times. Earlier this year, the Times reported that Trump’s campaign had paid out over $100,000 to the New Hampshire law firm handling the case.