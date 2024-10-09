The Trump campaign has responded to Kamala Harris’ Tuesday evening appearance slugging a beer on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert by blasting the vice president as an “out of touch elitist.”

For her first interview on The Late Show since she became the Democratic nominee, Colbert presented her with a can of Miller High Life and quizzed her about her Republican opponent.

Harris listed off Trump’s many disappointments since the 2020 election, describing him as a “loser.”

“You know, I’m going to tell you what some of the people in my rallies–quite a few people show up, by the way–you know, when you lost millions of jobs, you lost manufacturing, you lost automotive plants, you lost the election. What does that make you? A loser. This is what somebody at my rallies said. I thought it was funny.” Harris laughed and Colbert remarked: “It’s accurate. It’s accurate.”

She then joked, “This is what happens when I drink beer.” A preview of the interview dropped before the full interview airs on Tuesday night, with a member within the Trump campaign seizing the opportunity to criticize Harris. Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded on X:

“Kamala drinks a beer to show Americans how relatable she is, but she ends up looking like an out-of-touch elitist trying to gaslight everyone into thinking she’s one of them.”

He added, “Regular people don’t allow murderers, rapists, and terrorists across the border–like Kamala has done.”

During her interview, Harris touted her recent endorsements from prominent Republicans like the Cheneys and Adam Kinzinger, praising them for putting “country before party.” She described the events of Jan. 6 as being a “bridge too far” for many Americans regardless of their political party, and she urged Americans, “Let’s not go backwards.”

Harris also used the interview to talk about the revelations in Bob Woodward’s recent book, War, which claimed that Trump had sent COVID tests over to Vladimir Putin even as they were still hard to get for many American citizens.

Harris said, “I ask everyone here and everyone who is watching: do you remember what those days were like? You remember how many people did not have tests and were trying to scramble to get them? You remember how rare it was to have and you remember people by the hundreds were dying every day?”

"And this man is giving COVID test kits to Vladimir Putin?” she continued. “Think about what this means on top of him sending love letters to Kim Jong Un. No, think about it. He thinks, well, that’s his friend. What about the American people? They should be your first friend.”