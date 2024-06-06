Trump Campaign Sends Vetting Paperwork to Potential VP Picks
CRUNCH TIME
Donald Trump’s campaign has sent vetting paperwork to a list of the leading candidates to become his running mate in the 2024 presidential election, according to a report. Two people familiar with the development told the Associated Press that the Republican’s campaign has been requesting information from the potential VP picks in recent weeks. One of the sources said those who have received requests include North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Trump’s onetime rival for the 2016 GOP nomination Ben Carson is also reportedly on the list, as are Florida Rep. Bryon Donalds and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. The AP cited its second source in reporting that “various levels of paperwork” had been exchanged with each of the contenders. “Anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying, unless the person is named Donald J. Trump,” Brian Hughes, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said in a statement.