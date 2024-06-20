Trump Campaign Slaps Down VP Rumor Sparked By Website

A website named TrumpBurgum.com, which redirects users to DonaldJTrump.com, sparked rumors on Thursday that Trump had selected North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to be his running mate.

However, the website was quickly disavowed by Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt who said it “has nothing to do with our campaign.”

Conservative commentator Dan O’Donnell reacted on X, calling the website a “major revelation” adding that TrumpPence.com similarly redirected users to DonaldJTrump.com.

Burgum is one of eight GOP lawmakers reportedly being considered for the position. Other potential veeps have reportedly received vetting paperwork from the Trump campaign, including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Florida Rep. Bryon Donalds, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and Trump’s onetime rival for the 2016 GOP nomination Ben Carson.

None of those candidates have websites with a similar URL, except for TrumpCarson.com which did have a website associated with it that was created in 2021.

Leavitt told The Daily Beast that the Trump campaign had no association with TrumpCarson.com either.