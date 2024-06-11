Trump Campaign Takes Back Its Well Wishes to Hunter Biden
NEVERMIND
Moments after Hunter Biden was convicted of federal gun charges, the Trump campaign sent a searing statement to CNN that surprisingly ended with warm wishes for the president's son. “As for Hunter, we wish him well in his recovery and legal affairs,” it said. An hour later, however, the statement sent out widely to reporters did not have the softer last line and instead focused on the hits against the Biden family and the trial that exposed intimate details about Hunter’s drug addiction. “This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” the statement read. “Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.”