Trump Campaign Uses Russian Stock Footage Again in New Ad
SIBERIAN DREAMS
President Donald Trump’s campaign can’t seem to stop using footage from Russia and Belarus in its ads. Some of the footage in the campaign’s new “Pandemic Tax” video, titled “Man And Woman Playing With Baby Near The Window,” actually shows Russian and Belarusian actors, according to Politico. The new ad is the cornerstone of a $10 million ad buy that is airing in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Trump argues in the ad, as he has in campaign speeches, that former Vice President Joe Biden will raise taxes on all Americans. The foreign footage, which costs $65 on the Russian website Pond5, shows parents in silhouette holding their children. The user who posted it, Konstantin Mikidov, reportedly lists himself as living in the Russian city of Novosibirsk. Another stock clip in the ad is reportedly labeled “Belarus, Senior Adult, Depression — Sadness, Sadness, Loneliness.” In the past three months alone, Trump’s campaign has used Russian footage in advertisements four times. Kelly Sadler, a spokeswoman for the America First political action committee, told Politico, “We also used video footage taken in China in multiple ads.”