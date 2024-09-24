Trump Campaign Was Hacked Again in the Last 10 Days

Donald Trump’s campaign was hacked by malicious online actors in the last 10 days, suggesting previously reported cyberattacks on the Republican nominee’s campaign may be ongoing, according to a report.

Judd Legum, founder and chief reporter of the newsletter Progressive Information, wrote that he received messages from an account using the alias “Robert,” who provided internal Trump campaign dossiers and documents dated as recently as Sept. 15, or nine days ago.

The account did not provide an identity, Legum said, but suggested it was the same “Robert” who reportedly sent stolen Trump campaign records to The New York Times, Politico, and The Washington Post in August and July.

Legum said “Robert” sent him dossiers, dated between February and April, on potential Trump running mates, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Trump’s eventual pick, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), all of which numbered in the hundreds of pages and were marked “Privileged and Confidential.”

Like other outlets that have been sent files by “Robert,” Popular Information will not publish them. “The materials are stolen, and publishing the documents would be a violation of privacy and could encourage future criminal acts,” he wrote.

The most recent document sent by “Robert” was a Sept. 15 letter from a Trump lawyer to three people at The New York Times, which Legum said has not been made public by either party. Legum gave the letter to digital outlet Semafor, which confirmed its authenticity with a Times source.

That, Legum noted, is confirmation that “Robert” has material stolen from the Trump campaign only nine days ago.

Last month, Microsoft said a group affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence unit compromised a former senior Trump official’s email account with a phishing attack. Days later, the Trump campaign alleged that it had been hacked by Iranian operatives.

The FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a joint statement last week stating that “Iranian malicious cyber actors” had obtained “stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign.” Iran denies it was behind the hack.

Trump’s campaign did not comment directly about the new leak to Semafor but told the outlet it shows Iran “is terrified of the strength and resolve of President Donald J. Trump.”

Legum said “Robert” sent dozens of emails between top Trump staff, including co-campaign manager Susie Wiles and senior adviser Dan Scavino, dated from October 2023 to August 2024.

“The internal Trump campaign documents obtained by Popular Information may be embarrassing or problematic to members of the Trump campaign,” he wrote. “Some of the documents have news value. But the stolen materials do not provide the public with any fundamental new insight about Trump or his campaign. So, on balance, the relevant factors argue against publication.”