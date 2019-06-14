Trump Campaign’s Internal Polling Shows Biden Winning by ‘Wide Margins’ in Key States

Internal polling data from President Trump’s re-election campaign shows former Vice President Joe Biden winning “by wide margins” in certain battleground states, ABC News reported Friday.

The data from March, which was obtained by the network, reportedly showed Biden winning Pennsylvania 55-39, Wisconsin 51-41, and leading the current president by seven points in Florida. While Trump still won Texas in the poll, he only led by two points.

The Trump campaign confirmed the data’s authenticity to ABC, but claimed the numbers were old and that new data has swung in Trump’s favor since March. “These leaked numbers are ancient, in campaign terms,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said, adding that the “Mueller report exonerating the President” and “Democrat candidates defining themselves with their far-left policy message” have given Trump a boost since the poll. “Again, these months-old numbers are meaningless because they are pre-Mueller and pre-Democrat messaging, and should not be given any weight when discussing the current state of the race,” Parscale told ABC.