Trump Cashes in On World Cup With New Grift

Donald Trump is trying to cash in on the World Cup through his flagship golf resort.

The Trump National Doral Miami is billing itself as “the ultimate championship-caliber sanctuary for football enthusiasts,” which is “located just minutes from the action.”

Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins, has been temporarily renamed the Miami Stadium for the World Cup and will host seven matches, which, among the 16 cities hosting the tournament, is bettered only by Los Angeles and New Jersey’s eight games, and Dallas’s nine.

The Miami Stadium will host seven World Cup games, including one of the quarter-finals. Maria Alejandra Cardona/REUTERS

Trump is the chair of the White House World Cup Task Force, with Vice President JD Vance as vice chair. The task force’s executive director is Andrew Giuliani, the son of Trump’s former lawyer and ex-mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani.

The tournament got underway last week, but now the Daily Beast has found that the Trump-owned resort on the west side of Miami has not only proactively advertised itself as a destination for fans visiting the city, but has also bumped up its prices on game nights.

Prices are far higher on the weekends of July 3 and 11, the days big games are on at Miami Stadium. Trump Hotels

At the time of writing, the starting price for a one-night stay for one guest on a Saturday in June or July ranges from $329 to $396, with two exceptions.

On Saturday, July 11, the night the Miami Stadium hosts one of the tournament’s quarter-finals, prices leap up to more than $460.

The price of a standard room for one on a normal night in June and July. Trump Hotels

The price for a standard room on the night of the quarter-finals. Trump Hotels

The second most expensive Saturday is the week before, when guests looking for the cheapest room will be charged more than $443.

It happens to be the night after Miami Stadium hosts a round of 32 game. The Friday night of that game, July 3, happens to be the most expensive Friday night starting price in the remainder of June and July.

The price of a top-of-the-range suit on a normal night in June or July. Trump Hotels

And of the same suit on the night of the quarter-final. Trump Hotels

On the night of the quarterfinal, Trump Doral is charging single guests $971 for its most expensive “signature suit” rooms. On another, less eventful Saturday, that same tier of room is available for $772.

The resort was adorned with a new 15-foot gold statue of the president earlier this year. The sculptor of the statue revealed to the Beast at the time that it had been his idea to sell the Trump team a shiny $60,000 gold leaf add-on to the icon’s existing $300,000 price tag.

This statue was put up at the Trump National Doral Miami earlier this year. Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the Trump Organization and Trump Hotels for comment.