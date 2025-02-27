Skip to Main Content
Trumpland
Trump Caught on Hot Mic Telling Fox News Reporter to Say He Did ‘Great Job’ in First Cabinet Meeting
DO AS YOU’RE TOLD
Trump bantered with Lawrence Jones as he and other media members filed out of the White House.
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Published
Feb. 27 2025
10:54AM EST
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
