Trump: ‘China Called. They Want a Deal”
President Trump announced on the final day of the G7 summit in France that, “China called. They want a trade deal.” The apparent breakthrough came after a weekend of spin doctoring on the part of the Trump administration regarding comments the president made about having “second thoughts” on Chinese tariffs. The comments which were caught on video appeared to mean that he had second thoughts on inflicting new tariffs on Chinese goods coming into America, but a spokesman claimed that he was actually having second thoughts about not raising tariffs even more. Trump had earlier said that he could declare the U.S.-China trade war as a national emergency if he wanted to. “In many ways this is an emergency,” Trump said. “I could declare a national emergency.” His aides then clarified that he did not intend to declare a national emergency.