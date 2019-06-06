Trump Claims He Got ‘Glowing Reviews’ From U.K. Media That Roundly Ridiculed Him

Donald Trump has claimed that the British media gave him “glowing reviews” during this week’s state visit, despite the coverage treating him at best as a ludicrous figure and at worst as a threat to the country’s relationship with America. Tweeting from France, where he’s due to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Trump attacked U.S. media for its negative coverage and praised British counterparts for a more positive outlook. However, Trump was widely condemned and later forced to retract comments that the U.K. National Health Service would be “on the table” in post-Brexit trade talks between the countries. He was also criticized for starting a “petulant and deeply unedifying” spat with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whom Trump called a “stone cold loser.” Guardian columnist Marina Hyde summed up the mood in the U.K.: “It is finally over, then, the state visit during which U.S. President Donald Trump treated Britain like a Moscow hotel mattress. God, we deserved it.”