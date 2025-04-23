Trump Claims He Is ‘Suing’ Major Law Firm Perkins Coie

President Donald Trump has claimed he is suing the law firm Perkins Coie which was the target of an executive order he signed last month.

Trump claimed in a Truth Social post Wednesday that he was “suing” the Democratic-tied law firm for its “egregious and unlawful acts” and the conduct of one unnamed member of the firm.

In the same post, the 78-year-old also went on a rant directed at District Judge Beryl Howell, who is presiding over a case challenging his executive order which called to terminate federal contracts held by Perkins Coie’s clients if the firm performed any work on them.

He blasted Howell for a “sick judicial temperament” and being a “highly biased and unfair disaster.”

“She ruled against me in the past, in a shocking display of sick judicial temperament, on a case that ended up working out very well for me, on appeal,” the president claimed in his post.

“Her ruling was so pathologically bad that it became the ‘talk of the town,’” he continued. He also blasted Howell for being an Obama appointee.

It comes as lawyers for Perkins Coie and WilmerHale were to appear in court Wednesday in an effort to permanently block executive orders against them.

The two firms have argued that the orders, which claim they are a security risk and thus prevent them from partaking in high level legal work, are unconstitutional and no trial is necessary, according to The New York Times.

It was not clear based on his social media post whether the president intended to file a new lawsuit.

It is the latest in a series of attacks Trump has lobbed against federal judges assigned to cases challenging the president’s actions since the start of his second term.

Last month, Howell rejected a Trump administration request that she recuse herself from the case over Trump’s executive order against the law firm.

“When the U.S. Department of Justice engages in this rhetorical strategy of ad hominem attack, the stakes become much larger than only the reputation of the targeted federal judge,” Howell wrote in her March 26 opinion.

“This strategy is designed to impugn the integrity of the federal judicial system and blame any loss on the decision-maker rather than fallacies in the substantive legal arguments presented,” she continued.

On Wednesday, the president accused Howell of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“To put it nicely, Beryl Howell is an unmitigated train wreck. NO JUSTICE!!!,” Trump finished his post.

Trump has also raged against District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg who was at the center of the fight over deportation flights.

The president took to social media last month to call for his impeachment and blast him also as an Obama appointee, even though Boasberg was first nominated by President George W Bush.