Trump Claims ‘Witch Hunt’ Targeted Newly Commuted Pal Roger Stone
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning to renew claims that Roger Stone, a political ally and convicted felon, was the victim of a “witch hunt.” Stone, a longtime Trump friend, was convicted of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering in a 2016 election-meddling plot. Trump commuted Stone's sentence on Friday. “Roger Stone was targeted by an illegal Witch Hunt that never should have taken place,” Trump tweeted, among other claims on Saturday morning. “It is the other side that are criminals, including Biden and Obama, who spied on my campaign—AND GOT CAUGHT!”
Trump also spent the morning re-litigating other allegations about his campaign plotting to interfere with the 2016 elections. In doing so, he repeatedly retweeted John Solomon, a journalist implicated in another alleged Trump scheme. Solomon was accused of working with Ukrainian businessmen to promote articles that pushed a false, Trump-friendly narrative about Hunter Biden. Solomon’s interactions with Ukrainian businessmen was later cited in Trump's impeachment inquiry.