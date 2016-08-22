Trump: Clinton Foundation Most ‘Corrupt Enterprise’

Donald Trump on Monday called for the closure of the Clinton Foundation, describing the ex-president’s nonprofit as the “most corrupt enterprise in political history.” In a statement, the real-estate mogul said that Bill and Hillary Clinton have “spent decades as insiders lining their own pockets and taking care of donors instead of the American people.” He added, “It must be shut down immediately.” Before he ran for president, Trump gave about a quarter of a million dollars to the organization.