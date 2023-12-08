Trump Co-Defendant Cooperating With State Probes Into Fake Electors: CNN
PLOT TWIST
An attorney who has already pleaded guilty to involvement in the so-called fake electors scheme in Georgia to overturn the state’s 2020 election result is now also cooperating with investigations into the conspiracy in other states, according to CNN. Kenneth Chesebro, the lawyer at the heart of Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to reverse the election result, is now reportedly helping investigators in at least four states, including Michigan and Wisconsin. The Trump campaign allegedly targeted seven states with the scheme, which involved fake pro-Trump electors falsely declaring themselves to be their states’ representatives to the Electoral College. Chesebro is now cooperating with more states’ investigations into the conspiracy in the hope of avoiding more criminal charges, sources told CNN.