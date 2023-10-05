Trump Co-Defendant Wants Georgia Case Dismissed Over Paperwork Error
LONG SHOT
One of former President Donald Trump’s co-defendants in a sprawling Georgia RICO case is seeking to have his case dismissed due to what he alleges are paperwork errors made by the lead prosecutor, ABC News reported Wednesday night. It’s a long-shot legal strategy unlikely to work for Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who who is accused of aiding Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election through the use of “alternate electors” in several states, including Georgia. In a new court filing Wednesday, he argues that Nathan Wade, one of the state’s special prosecutors, never submitted an oath of office to work on the case—making any work he’s done, including arguments he presented to a grand jury in the case, null and void. Experts who spoke with ABC News were skeptical of the legal argument. “If he was not sworn in, at worst it’s embarrassing for the Fulton County DA’s office but it would not affect the case,” Former Georgia prosecutor Chris Timmons told the network.