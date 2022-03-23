Trump ‘Committed Crimes,’ Prosecutor Wrote Before Quitting Manhattan DA’s Office
TEFLON DON
A high-ranking New York prosecutor—who quit the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office because the new DA is hesitant to charge former President Donald Trump—wrote in his resignation letter that Trump lied on numerous financial statements and “committed crimes,” according to The New York Times. The newspaper published the text of prosecutor Mark Pomerantz’s resignation letter on Wednesday. The Daily Beast had previously revealed that Pomerantz had cited the investigation (and his frustration with the new DA) in his letter. Pomerantz had been brought into the office by then DA Cy Vance to work on the case against Trump but became frustrated with DA Alvin Bragg, who won office this year after Vance decided not to run for reelection and who seemed much more hesitant about charging the former president. According to the Times, Pomerantz wrote, “Trump is guilty of numerous felony violations of the Penal Law in connection with the preparation and use of his annual Statements of Financial Condition. His financial statements were false, and he has a long history of fabricating information relating to his personal finances and lying about his assets to banks, the national media, counterparties, and many others, including the American people. The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did.” Pomerantz, who called the “decision not to prosecute Donald Trump now… completely contrary to the public interest,” concluded: “I fear that your decision means that Mr. Trump will not be held fully accountable for his crimes.”