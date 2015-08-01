Trump Companies Sought Visas for 1,100

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Though Donald Trump has made protecting American jobs a vital part of his campaign, his companies have applied for temporary visas for at least 1,100 foreign workers since 2000, according to U.S. Department of Labor data reviewed by Reuters. In July 2015 alone, the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida applied for 70 visas for foreign workers to serve as cooks, waiters, and cleaners. In his campaign announcement in June, Trump said, “I will be the greatest jobs president that God ever created. I will bring back our jobs from China, Mexico and other places. I will bring back jobs and our money.”