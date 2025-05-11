Trump Compares Himself to Abraham Lincoln—Again

President Donald Trump, whose top diplomats are currently in Switzerland to see if they can fix our current trade war mess with China, has taken to Truth Social to share some sycophantic posts about just how great of a job he’s doing—according to others.

“I cannot think of another President, apart from Abraham Lincoln, who faced a civil war from the moment he was sworn into office, who has had a more consequential, inspiring, and important first 100 days, than President Trump,” Fox News host Mark Levin said in a fawning take on Trump’s second term.

The tweet was one in a series of similarly servile clips shared by the president in a late-night Truth Social posting spree.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I cannot think of a more optimistic president, akin to Ronald Regan, whose portrait he hangs in his office,” Levin continued.

It’s not the first time that Trump has compared himself to historical figures. The long list of self-styled likenesses include The Beatles, George Washington, Elvis Presley, Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr., and Jesus Christ. Only last week, Trump shared an AI image of himself as the new Pope, drawing the ire of Christians—including the new pope himself, Leo XIV.

Such self-congratulation comes at a time when Trump’s approval rating is at a historic low. An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll from the end of April found he sat at a paltry 39 percent, roughly even with Joe Biden before he lost the last election.

While Trump strokes his own ego, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is presiding over talks in Switzerland aimed at de-escalating tensions with China that threaten to hammer the global economy. Tariffs imposed by Trump on China of 145 percent have been met with retaliatory tariffs of 125 percent, bringing $600 billion in bilateral trade to a halt.

“A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner,” Trump posted earlier in the evening about the talks. “We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!”

Despite the president’s assurances, economic analysts have low expectations for a breakthrough, although Trump appeared to walk back his economic efforts with a suggestion on Friday that an 80 percent tariff on China “seems right.”

Still, none of that stopped Levin from concluding that Trump “lives an inspired life, and he inspires others.”