Trump Compares Prosecutors to Nazis in Deranged Post-Indictment Statement
‘ELECTION INTERFERENCE’
Donald Trump predictably cried “election interference” on Tuesday—while also likening his prosecutors to Nazis—just after a grand jury returned a third indictment against the former president. This time, Trump was charged for his alleged attempt to unlawfully overturn the 2020 election. Shortly after news of the indictment broke, his campaign released an unhinged statement claiming that the entire effort is simply a way for his opponents to derail his 2024 presidential bid. “Why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024?” the statement rhetorically asks. “The answer is, election interference!” Trump once again referred to these investigations as “witch hunts,” even going as far as to compare the investigators to Nazis. “The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” the statement said.