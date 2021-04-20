Trump Complains Being President Was ‘Very Traumatic’ for Him, but He Misses ‘Helping People’
YOU TOO?
Donald Trump spent four years making nearly everyone on Earth dread each and every news push alert that popped up on their phones. But did you ever stop to think that it was very hard on him, too? Obviously not, but the former president took to Fox News on Monday night to complain about how difficult he found being president, although he did say that he misses being able to wield his powers to help all of us out. Asked by Sean Hannity what he misses about being in power, Trump said: “I miss the most, helping people... That’s why I did it. Look, this has been very traumatic. I had a great life, great company, great business, no problems and now all I do is, people go after you. It’s vicious, it’s horrible, but you know what? I loved doing it, because I helped people. And I’ve helped them more than any president.” Trump went on to warn that he’s taking the prospect of standing again in 2024 “very seriously, beyond seriously.”