Politics

Trump Completely Forgets He Called Zelensky a Dictator Last Week: ‘Did I Say That?’

WHO, ME?

The president made the explosive remark in a Truth Social post last week.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Yasmeen Hamadeh

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsGene Hackman, His Wife, and Pet Dog Found Dead in Their Home
Dan Ladden-Hall,
Janna Brancolini
U.S. NewsNew Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Family Deaths Deepen Mystery
Staff
TrumplandTrump Aide Reportedly Threatens to Redraw U.S.-Canada Border
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsChilling Twist in Gene Hackman and His Wife’s Deaths Revealed
Josh Fiallo
MediaElon Musk Wants to Sit Down With Jon Stewart—On One Condition
Eboni Boykin-Patterson