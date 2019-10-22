CHEAT SHEET
CLOSE CALL
Trump Congratulates Trudeau for ‘Hard-Fought’ Election Win
President Trump sent his congratulations to Justin Trudeau early Tuesday after Canada’s federal election put Trudeau back in power—though Trudeau’s Liberal party lost its majority in parliament. The Liberals are projected to win 157 seats, which is 13 short of a majority and down significantly from the 184 seats the party won in 2015. The opposition Conservatives are expected to win the popular vote but are only projected to take 121 seats. That’s up from the 95 they held before, but still a bitterly disappointing result for leader Andrew Scheer. Trump wrote on Twitter early Tuesday morning: “Congratulations to @JustinTrudeau on a wonderful and hard fought victory. Canada is well served. I look forward to working with you toward the betterment of both of our countries!” Trudeau told cheering supporters in Montreal that voters had “rejected division and negativity... and they rejected cuts and austerity and voted in favor of a progressive agenda and strong action on climate change.”