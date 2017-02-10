Trump Considering New Executive Order on Immigration

President Donald Trump says he is mulling whether to take new executive actions on immigration, following a legal dispute over his initial directive which banned travel from seven Muslim-majority nations. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a block on the executive order, prompting a forceful response from Trump: “SEE YOU IN COURT.” Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump said if he loses a court battle, “we also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order.” A new executive order, Trump said, would not be that different from the original one. “We need speed for reasons of security,” he added. “So it could very well be that we do that.” CNN reported later Friday that the White House is not currently planning to appeal the 9th Circuit’s decision to the Supreme Court.
