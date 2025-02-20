Politics

Trump Contradicts His Own White House About Musk Running DOGE

GET YOUR STORY STRAIGHT

The White House described the tech mogul as an adviser with no authority to make government decisions.

Sean Craig
Sean Craig
Sean Craig

Sean Craig

sean.craig@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsDOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Dollar Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
MediaCNN Host Asks Hysterical Stephen Miller to ‘Calm Down’ in Live Interview
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsAlan Ritchson Reveals Beef With Childhood Classmate Matt Gaetz: ‘That Motherf***er’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsFormer NFL Punter Arrested at City Council Meeting After MAGA Protest
Yasmeen Hamadeh