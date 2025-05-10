Trump Cooks Up a New Plan to Get Greenland

The Trump administration continues to seek out practical—and creative—avenues to bring Greenland into America’s geopolitical orbit, despite repeated Danish rejections.

Sources speaking to Reuters have revealed that White House officials are exploring a Compact of Free Association with the Danish territory, an arrangement currently used with Pacific Island nations such as Micronesia, Palau, and the Marshall Islands.

Under a COFA deal, the U.S. would provide Greenland with essential services, military protection, and largely duty-free trade, though the island would maintain its independence.

It’s not the only option that officials at the National Security Council and the National Energy Dominance Council, which was established by Trump, are discussing. Outright purchase of the island is still a consideration, though the source described a COFA deal as an “elegant” solution to American interests.

That said, such a deal would still face a number of practical hurdles, notably that Greenland would likely need to separate from Denmark in order to sign. Polls have shown that the 57,000 inhabitants of the island are interested in independence, but they overwhelmingly do not want to be part of the U.S.

Still, Trump views the acquisition of Greenland as a strategic necessity and is not likely to drop the idea anytime soon. The island’s untapped rare Earth mineral resources are crucial for high-tech development and military advances, which is enough of an enticement that Trump has previously hinted he might use “military force” to take it.

“I never take military force off the table. But I think there’s a good possibility that we could do it without military force,” Trump told Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker in March.

COFA deals already in place with Pacific island nations are seen as strategically important for countering China’s influence in the region, but they are not without their issues. Republican lawmakers have previously opposed funding allocations to these territories, leading to frustrations in the countries that rely on the money.

Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, has been steadfast in his rejection of Trump’s overtures. “We must listen when others talk about us. But we must not be shaken,” Nielsen said in March.

“President Trump says the United States is ‘getting Greenland.’ Let me make this clear: The U.S. is not getting that. We don’t belong to anyone else. We decide our own future.”

Denmark has not been approached about the idea of a COFA deal with Greenland nor have its officials entertained any discussions about a change in ownership. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has previously drawn parallels between America’s attempts to acquire the island with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.