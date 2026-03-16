Trump Cornered on Cashing In on Jaw-Dropping Show of Disrespect

President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter after being pressed on turning his already controversial appearance at a dignified transfer into a pitch for cash.

The 79-year-old president has been blasted for using an image of himself saluting the coffin of a soldier killed in his war on Iran while wearing a Trump merch cap to solicit cash for his own campaigning.

On Sunday, a reporter pressed Trump on the fundraising email as he traveled back from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where the warmongering president had spent the weekend.

Trump used a shot of him attending the dignified transfer with a cap on to promote a private newsletter group receiving “national security briefings.” X

“Your PAC put out a fundraising email a couple of days ago and it’s being criticized for using official White House photos of you at the dignified transfer,” the female reporter began, before being interrupted by Trump.

“Well, I was at the dignified transfer, unlike a lot of people,” the commander-in-chief said.

“Do you think it’s an appropriate email to send?” the reporter pressed.

The website the newsletter links to requests donations from supporters to help Trump continue delivering on his "MAGA agenda." Never Surrender Inc.

“Yeah, I do,” Trump replied, before retreating to his usual escape hatch: “I didn’t see it. I mean, somebody puts it up. We have a lot of people working for us.”

“There’s nobody that’s better to the military than me,” he continued. Trump was re-elected on a “no new wars” platform, but he abandoned that pledge when he launched the attack on Iran more than two weeks ago, starting a war that has claimed the lives of at least 13 U.S. service members.

Trump added, “All you have to do is look at the election results,” and falsely claimed that no president has ever had higher approval ratings.

He lost his composure as the reporter kept questioning him.

“Who’re you with? Who’re you with?” he repeated, and the reporter answered that she was with ABC News.

“One of the worst, most fake, most corrupt [what did he say],” he fumed. “I think it’s maybe the most corrupt news organizations on the planet. I think they’re terrible. I don’t want any more from ABC.”

Trump drew condemnation from across the political spectrum last week after he became the first president in history to wear a baseball hat for a dignified transfer—one from his own merchandise collection at that.

Trump came under fire last weekend for wearing a hat available to purchase on his website during the dignified transfer of six U.S. Army service members. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

In what appeared to be a hastily designed email to his supporters on Friday, Trump used a shot of the transfer to promote a private newsletter group receiving “national security briefings.”

“For the very first time ever, I’m opening up spots on the National Security Briefing Membership,” his message reads. “CLAIM YOUR SPOT. VERY FEW SPOTS REMAINING!”

The email links supporters to a website by Never Surrender Inc. and asks them to contribute up to $1,000 and beyond to support the “MAGA agenda.”