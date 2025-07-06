Trump Critics Line Up to Support Elon Musk’s ‘America Party’

President Donald Trump’s former communications chief is among the growing number of public figures who have shown interest in Elon Musk’s “America Party.”

As Trump celebrated the passage of the “Big, Beautiful Bill” this week, Musk asked his followers on X, “Should we create the America Party?” The next day, Musk announced he had launched a third party to compete with Democrats and Republicans.

The move has attracted the support of Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as White House director of communications during Trump’s first stint in office.

“I would like to meet to discuss. My DMs are open,” Scaramucci wrote on X Saturday.

Scaramucci has been a staunch critic of Trump since departing the White House in 2017, endorsing former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race. He also had choice words for Musk, telling CNN earlier this year that the tech broligarch would do well to “lay off the gas on politics” and “stick to business.”

Anthony Scaramucci was Donald Trump's White House communications director for just 10 days. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Musk’s party has also attracted interest from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who, like Scaramucci, backed Harris last year. Cuban shared Musk’s announcement on X Saturday, adding a slew of flame and firework emojis. He followed up with a post saying he’d be willing to work with Musk to help him “get on ballots.”

Mark Cuban walks off the court after the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on October 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Richard Rodriguez/Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cuban has previously assailed Musk as “thin-skinned” and said he is “his own worst enemy” for turning X into a “cesspool of hate.”

Other political figures who have expressed enthusiasm for the SpaceX founder’s proposed new party include former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Justin Amash, a former Republican representative from Michigan.

“A viable political party must follow the Constitution & be fiscally responsible,” Amash wrote on X. “It should promote a small set of popular American principles—transparency, accountability, citizen privacy, sound money, freedom to innovate, freedom of expression—and leave the rest to candidates."

Tech investor Tyler Palmer also chimed in with his support, asking, “Where do we send our donations?”