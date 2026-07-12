Trump Declares War on ‘Deplorable’ White House He Occupies

President Donald Trump has deemed his own White House “deplorable” and posted unflattering photos in an attempt to justify his latest taxpayer-funded makeover.

Trump, 80, complained about the “horrible” front of the White House on Saturday afternoon in a Truth Social renovation rant, calling it an “embarrassment.”

Posting two “before” photos of an unidentified area of the front of the building that shows scaffolding and what appears to be unfinished plastering, Trump said the condition of the area was “deplorable” and has been “for years.”

Donald Trump calls out the "deplorable" White House on Truth Social. Truth Social

In the post, Trump wrote that he was attempting to bring the White House “back to the Glory of 100 years ago,” then added, “Actually, it will be far better than that.”

He claimed his slew of ongoing White House renovations will mean “In a short period of time, it will be a Symbol of Extraordinary Beauty and Pride!”

Trump’s pictures are likely to have been taken at the entrance of the North Portico, where construction on the columns at the front of the building is currently underway at the president’s request.

The president, wearing both a hat and polo shirt with his surname on them, was photographed inspecting the North Portico renovations on Saturday, the same day he made his Truth Social post.

U.S. President Donald Trump turned 80 this year. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

In one photograph, he is seen pointing at the renovations, which are covered by tarps, as he is surrounded by security.

Donald Trump points at his North Portico renovations on July 11. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

A White House official told CNN the fortifications of the North Portico entrance, which are security-focused upgrades, are due to be completed by mid-September.

Construction workers place a tarp over the scaffolding that surrounds the columns at the North Portico of the White House on July 09. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House to clarify where Trump’s photographs on Truth Social were taken.

A Secret Service official previously confirmed to the Daily Beast that the White House was receiving security upgrades, but referred all further questions to the White House.

In May, Trump was spotted spending six minutes examining the North Portico of the White House, including running his hand along one of the pillars.

This week, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum explained how Trump orders his key goons to renovate the White House on a whim.

Speaking on The Katie Miller Podcast, Burgum said, “President Trump comes out to greet a world leader. He sees door dings in the pillars and says, `Look at all this stuff that needs to be repaired.’”

Calling it “historic renovation work,” Burgum gushed, “President Trump is the one that has attention to detail and the understanding to get it done,” before confirming he is the person Trump calls when he wants something fixed.

“Sometimes we’ll do a walk around and he’ll point out what he wants to get done.”

Burgum said the newest project will “go very quickly.”

He then praised the renovation team he uses, stating that they “did the stuff on the south side of the White House without any fanfare. No one wrote any stories about that. They just did great work, got it done, and moved on. It never broke through like some of the other top stories.”

Construction continues on the planned White House ballroom where the East Wing once stood. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Trump has confirmed plans to rip up the South Lawn of the White House to install a new helipad for his new Marine One helicopter.

The helipad, which could cost as much as $6 million, would feature the presidential seal in granite.

In addition to the ongoing construction of his vanity ballroom, which has involved the demolition of the historic East Wing, Trump is planning to install fences along Pennsylvania Avenue NW as part of his plan to increase security measures.

Sources told The Washington Post that once the fences are installed at the intersections of 15th and 17th Streets NW, the White House and Secret Service will be able to close them off and stop pedestrians from walking in front of the White House if they believe there is a security risk.